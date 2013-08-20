Everything You Missed From The First 24 Hours Of Fox Sports 1

Saturday marked the debut of Fox Sports’ ESPN Killer, Fox Sports 1.
It will certainly take some time for the network to build its audience and find a voice and that will come with some growing pains.
But in the meantime, we took a look at the first 24 hours of Fox Sports 1 to see what it had to offer and what we might expect down the road.
There were some good moments, some bad moments, and some that were very telling.
Fox Sports 1 basically took over what used to be the Speed Channel. Here is the transition at 6:00 A.M. on Saturday
The first two hours of FS1 were prerecorded highlight shows, including 'Fantastic Finishes' which looked at some old games
FS1's first live programming, 'NASCAR Live,' didn't come until hour 3, and the first live shot included a Twitter handle for the old Speed Channel
It will take live sports for FS1 to compete with ESPN, and by 8:30 they were already showing live action, practice for the upcoming NASCAR race
The early hours were a race car fan's dream as it was back to Michigan for more practice and reports from the garages
At 12:30, FS1 showed its first live sporting event, a NASCAR truck series race won by James Buescher
After the race, FS1 debuted 'Fox Sports 1 on 1,' an interview show with Michael Strahan interviewing Tom Brady
At 3:00, FS1 went back to its college football highlight show, 'Fantastic Finishes,' with yet another game from 2007. This is basically filler programming.
Afterwards, FS1 debuted its college football studio show, 'Fox College Football Kickoff,' hosted by Erin Andrews
Several of FS1's shows appeared to have sizing issues that left the screens with ugly black bars on both sides
At 4:30, FS1 completed the transition from NASCAR to UFC with 'UFC Ultimate Insider' leading into the night's live fights
FS1's UFC pre-fights show, 'UFC Fight Night,' followed next. It is hosted by NFL insider Jay Glazer.
This show also gave us something you won't see on ESPN, gambling lines and a 'gambling insider' to teach viewers about betting on UFC
That meant the highly-anticipated debut of Fox Sports Live actually came 18 minutes early. Here is the intro.
(video provider='youtube' id='awpRDN4chCY' size='xlarge' align='center')
The graphics on Fox Sports Live are nice, but the enormous sidebar and bottom rail are not only information overload, but they also turn a 55-inch TV into a 44-inch TV (we measured)
'Fox Sports Live' breaks up the highlights with an occasional debate-driven, panel discussion, featuring ex-pro athletes
And when 'Fox Sports Live' turned to college football, the first comments came from Andy Roddick. Yes, Andy Roddick, the tennis player.
But the stars of the show are undoubtedly Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole, who bring a lighter side to highlights
Fox Sports Live is not perfect, but it has fun moments that make it must-see, including this promo for an NFL game
Impressively, FS1 aired 4 hours of live 'Fox Sports Live.' It wasn't until 3 A.M. that they introduced their first 'Fox Sports Live' rerun.
