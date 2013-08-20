Everything You Missed From The First 24 Hours Of Fox Sports 1

Saturday marked the debut of Fox Sports’ ESPN Killer, Fox Sports 1.

It will certainly take some time for the network to build its audience and find a voice and that will come with some growing pains.

But in the meantime, we took a look at the first 24 hours of Fox Sports 1 to see what it had to offer and what we might expect down the road.

There were some good moments, some bad moments, and some that were very telling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.