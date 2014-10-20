The First 140 Suburbs Get Fibre-To-The-Node Technology Under NBN's New Focus

The NBN has announced the first 140 suburbs to get fibre-to-the-node technology over the National Broadband Network.

Work has started to bring the NBN to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in parts of the Central Coast, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie regions in New South Wales as well as the Greater Brisbane, Moreton Bay and Wide Bay Burnett regions in Queensland.

This is the next phase of a national trial to test the planning, design and construction of the fibre-to-the-node technology which marries fibre optic cables with Telstra’s copper lines in a street side node cabinet.

This compares to the previous government’s approach which was to bring fibre right to the homes and business. This meant a more stable internet connection but was more expensive.

On average it takes around 12 months from the start of construction until residents and business owners can receive NBN services from phone and internet providers.

NBN also announced today build preparation and construction work to bring fast broadband to a further 37,000 homes and businesses across the country.

This continues the momentum of the NBN rollout to expand the network to more than 950,000 Australian homes and businesses.

There are also more than a quarter of a million homes and businesses already connected to the NBN.

The maps showing the areas to be covered by the NBN are here.

