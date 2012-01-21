The First 12 Apps You Need To Check Out For Facebook Timeline

On Wednesday night, Facebook launched 60 new apps that tie in closely with Timeline, the company’s new profile page for users.



These aren’t conventional apps that you use inside Facebook like FarmVille.

They are new “Timeline Apps” that help you tell your friends exactly what you’re doing using external apps.

For example, if you install the Hulu app, friends will be able to see when you’re watching movies and TV shows on Hulu.com, right inside their Facebook News Tickers.

To get any of these apps, simply find the one you want here, then “log in” using your Facebook credentials. For many sites, all you’ll need to do is click the “Log In With Facebook” button.

