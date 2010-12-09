The First 10 Free Google Chrome OS Apps You Should Download

Photo: google.com

Google unveiled its Chrome OS yesterday, along with an app store loaded with tools, games, and news services for free or on the cheap.If you already use the Chrome web browser, you can start downloading apps now before notebooks running Chrome OS are released to the public. Click here to check out the new app store.



We took a look at the the initial offering of Chrome apps and put together a list of the best free ones you should get first.

It’s pretty slim pickings so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.