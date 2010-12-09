The First 10 Free Google Chrome OS Apps You Should Download

Photo: google.com
Google unveiled its Chrome OS yesterday, along with an app store loaded with tools, games, and news services for free or on the cheap.If you already use the Chrome web browser, you can start downloading apps now before notebooks running Chrome OS are released to the public. Click here to check out the new app store.
We took a look at the the initial offering of Chrome apps and put together a list of the best free ones you should get first.
It’s pretty slim pickings so far.
AOL's You've Got News is a stylish reader for stories on AOL's news sites and blogs including AOL News and Engadget.
DropMocks is a simple photo gallery creator and sharing tool. Just drag your photos into Chrome and the app provides you a link to share with your friends.
Gilt's Chrome app let's you browse the company's shops for daily deals. You can also filter preferences for the types of deals you'd like to see.
Hipmunk will help you find the best flight with the fewest transfers at the cheapest price. The results are easy to read and filter so you know you're getting the best deal.
With imo for Chrome, you can log in to AIM, Google Talk, Skype and other messaging services at the same time. This will be a must-have app if you end up buying a notebook powered by Chrome OS.
NPR's Chrome app is almost a direct port of the iPad edition. You can listen to your local NPR station and stories from NPR's main site.
Read Later Fast is like Instapaper for Chrome. After installing the app, you can right click any web page to add to your archive. Return to the app and you can read the story either as a cached web page or text only. You can also read the stories offline.
SlideRocket lets you create multimedia presentations in Chrome. You can also import PowerPoint presentations and Google Docs and edit them within the app. It's definitely a step up from what Google Docs currently offers, and perfect if you plan on giving a presentation from your Chrome-powered notebook.
Stickies is pretty straightforward. You're given a bulletin board. You write notes on the bulletin board. You throw your notes in the trash when you're done. Simple.
TweetDeck's Chrome App is almost a direct port of the desktop Adobe Air app many power tweeters use. This will quickly become another must-have for Chrome OS users.
