1,133 people who work for the Queen

There has never been a full public accounting of the employees and volunteers working behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. So Insider set out to present the most comprehensive list of positions in the royal household possible, giving the public a look at the massive scale of the modern monarchy.

Our searchable database of 1,133 staff, volunteer, and ceremonial roles in the royal household shows our best estimate of the entirety of the firm, from the tight circle of Queen Elizabeth II’s closest aides to hundreds of daily staff. (Insider did not include staff for other working royals, including Prince Charles and the Cambridges, or staff paid out of the Queen’s private wealth, in the database.)