The Grippy Pad Lets You Stick Your Gadgets Anywhere

This is the Grippy Pad from Firebox.



Why We Love It: Whether you’re driving in your car or running on the treadmill, smartphones don’t tend to stay where you need them to be. That’s where the silicon Grippy Pad can help with its anti-slip mat that works on any device from smartphones to your iPad, and on either horizontal or vertical surfaces.

It’s inspired by the feet of a tree frog, and doesn’t leave any residue on your surfaces — even in high temperatures or direct sunlight. The Grippy Pad is water resistant, and if the stickiness ever begins to wear off, just wipe it with a damp cloth and it’ll be good as new.

Photo: Firebox

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available through the Firebox website.

Cost: $11.29.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.