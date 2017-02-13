The fintech regulation report: how European regulators are creating fertile ground for fintech growth

Photo: Solo Imaji/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Financial technology — known more commonly as fintech — is attracting a lot of attention globally. Fintech companies provide technologies that aim to disrupt the financial services industry by making financial products more efficient and more widely distributed with lower overhead costs.

The industry is booming, with VC-backed fintech investment growing 106% to reach $17.92 in 2015. But the new business models fintechs are bringing to market also need to be regulated, and the old models aren’t sufficient. The approach regulators take will have a significant impact on how big fintech gets and how fast it gets there.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we explain how regulators in Europe are successfully growing fintech innovation and how it’s becoming a model for regulators around the world.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The financial technology sector is booming, and Europe is a leading region for growth. VC-backed fintech companies in Europe raised $1.95 billion in funding across 125 deals in 2015.

With this boom in funding comes a need to regulate the nascent industry. There are a variety of approaches — active, passive, and restrictive — that regulators can take. The EU and the UK, in particular, have taken an active approach, in order to encourage growth.

The regulation that will have the most impact on the European fintech market is the Second Directive on Payments Services, known as PSD2. It will force banks to open up their systems to fintechs. This will allow fintechs to act as intermediaries between banks and their customers.

The UK regulator is actively promoting its approach to regulation as a model for other countries to follow. Some of its innovations are already being copied by other regulators around the world.

In full, the report:

Examines the different approaches to fintech that regulators can take

Explains the key EU laws that will affect the European financial services industry in the next two years and beyond

Explores the potential impact of new regulations

Details the workings of the initiative central to the UK regulator’s approach to fintech

Highlights what can be achieved when regulators, governments, and fintech companies work together

Interested in getting the full report? Here are two ways to access it:

Subscribe to an All-Access pass to BI Intelligence and gain immediate access to this report and over 100 other expertly researched reports. As an added bonus, you’ll also gain access to all future reports and daily newsletters to ensure you stay ahead of the curve and benefit personally and professionally. >> Learn More Now Purchase & download the full report from our research store. >> Purchase & Download Now