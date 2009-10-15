The Finnish Have A Legal Right To Broadband

The Finns really love their Internet.



A new law makes access to braodband a legal right in Filand. When it goes into effect in July 2010, each Finn will be guaranteed a one-megabit broadband connetion, according to Finland’s YLE, via Huffington Post.

Finalnd is the definitely the broadband right leader — it’s the first country to pass such a law.

By 2015 each citizen will have a right to 100 megabits per second.

Perhaps more countries will start to follow Finland’s lead. After all, many of us already consider access to decent broadband a need right up there with food and water.

