THE FINNIES: Here are all the finalists for Australia's inaugural fintech awards

Prospa’s Greg Moshal and Beau Bertoli. (Source: supplied)

Business Insider Australia is the proud media partner for the 2017 Finnies, the annual Fintech Australia awards recognising leadership and innovation in the nation’s financial technology sector. Entries have now closed and we’re now counting down to the gala awards night on May 24. Read more on the awards. »

FinTech Australia this morning announced the finalists for its first-ever industry awards. The winners for the 30 awards will be revealed at a gala ceremony in Sydney on May 24.

The industry body stated that there are 58 finalists, consisting of 49 companies and 9 individuals. They were selected by 39 judges from a field of 158 entries, including 16 from outside Australia.

Fintech organisation of the year

Afterpay

BrickX

Data Republic

Invoice2go

OnMarket BookBuilds

Prospa

RateSetter Australia

SocietyOne

Female fintech leader of the year

Anna Harper, CFO, SocietyOne

Emma Weston, CEO, AgriDigital

Rhondalynn Korolak, managing director, Imagineering Now & Businest

Male fintech leader of the year

Cameron Poolman, CEO, OnDeck Australia

Daniel Foggo, CEO, Ratesetter

Greg Moshal & Beau Bertoli, founders and joint executive officers, Prospa

Emerging fintech organisation of the year

AgriDigital

OnDeck Australia

Spaceship

Valiant Finance

Verrency

Emerging fintech leader of the year

Bigstone Capital, team of 5 founders – Boyd, Rob, Liam, Indy & Marcus

Emma Weston, CEO and co-founder, AgriDigital

Jack O’Reilly, director and founder, funding.com.au

Other awards

FinTech Australia announced a single combined list of finalists for the other 25 categories, saying details would be revealed at the awards ceremony.

1. Acorns Grow

2. Melbourne Securities Corporation

3. AgriDigital

4. Metamako

5. AirTree Ventures

6. Moula

7. Airwallex

8. OnDeck Australia

9. Assembly Payments

10. OnMarket BookBuilds

11. Avoka

12. Othera

13. BrickX

14. Peppermint Innovations Ltd

15. Businest

16. Pocketbook

17. CoinJar

18. Prospa

19. CrowdfundUP

20. Proviso

21. Data Republic

22. RateSetter Australia

23. Entersoft

24. Red Marker

25. Equitise

26. Reinventure Group

27. Fincast

28. SelfWealth

29. finder.com.au

30. Sharesight

31. Flamingo

32. SocietyOne

33. HashChing

34. Spotcap

35. Instanda

36. Stone & Chalk

37. InstaReM

38. Tank Stream Labs

39. Invoice2go

40. The Fold Legal

41. Living Room of Satoshi

42. Timelio

43. LoanDolphin

44. TRAction Fintech Pty Ltd

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.