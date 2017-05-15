THE FINNIES: Here are all the finalists for Australia's inaugural fintech awards

FinTech Australia this morning announced the finalists for its first-ever industry awards. The winners for the 30 awards will be revealed at a gala ceremony in Sydney on May 24.
The industry body stated that there are 58 finalists, consisting of 49 companies and 9 individuals. They were selected by 39 judges from a field of 158 entries, including 16 from outside Australia.
Fintech organisation of the year
Afterpay
BrickX
Data Republic
Invoice2go
OnMarket BookBuilds
Prospa
RateSetter Australia
SocietyOne
Female fintech leader of the year
Anna Harper, CFO, SocietyOne
Emma Weston, CEO, AgriDigital
Rhondalynn Korolak, managing director, Imagineering Now & Businest
Male fintech leader of the year
Cameron Poolman, CEO, OnDeck Australia
Daniel Foggo, CEO, Ratesetter
Greg Moshal & Beau Bertoli, founders and joint executive officers, Prospa
Emerging fintech organisation of the year
AgriDigital
OnDeck Australia
Spaceship
Valiant Finance
Verrency
Emerging fintech leader of the year
Bigstone Capital, team of 5 founders – Boyd, Rob, Liam, Indy & Marcus
Emma Weston, CEO and co-founder, AgriDigital
Jack O’Reilly, director and founder, funding.com.au
Other awards
FinTech Australia announced a single combined list of finalists for the other 25 categories, saying details would be revealed at the awards ceremony.
1. Acorns Grow
2. Melbourne Securities Corporation
3. AgriDigital
4. Metamako
5. AirTree Ventures
6. Moula
7. Airwallex
8. OnDeck Australia
9. Assembly Payments
10. OnMarket BookBuilds
11. Avoka
12. Othera
13. BrickX
14. Peppermint Innovations Ltd
15. Businest
16. Pocketbook
17. CoinJar
18. Prospa
19. CrowdfundUP
20. Proviso
21. Data Republic
22. RateSetter Australia
23. Entersoft
24. Red Marker
25. Equitise
26. Reinventure Group
27. Fincast
28. SelfWealth
29. finder.com.au
30. Sharesight
31. Flamingo
32. SocietyOne
33. HashChing
34. Spotcap
35. Instanda
36. Stone & Chalk
37. InstaReM
38. Tank Stream Labs
39. Invoice2go
40. The Fold Legal
41. Living Room of Satoshi
42. Timelio
43. LoanDolphin
44. TRAction Fintech Pty Ltd
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.