The Financial Times Took Me To Lunch And Drew A Funny Picture Of Me

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, the US editor of the Financial Times, was kind enough to take me to lunch a while back.

Given what happened last time I had a meal with a fellow journalist, this news will no doubt fuel FT-BI merger speculation.

(And that’s fine. The FT is an awesome publication. We would be happy to discuss acquiring them.)

Mr. Edgecliffe-Johnson wrote a long article about our delicious and interesting lunch here. Edgecliffe-Johnson is a charming, smart Brit. He eats tripe. He is not, as someone suggested before I met him, “mumbly.”

Most importantly, the Financial Times also drew an amusing picture of me!

We were discussing in the office whether the drawing “made me look like Gollum,” which is what people said another recent drawing of me made me look like.

“No, I don’t think ‘Gollum,'” said Joe Weisenthal, our Executive Editor. “Something else.”

You be the judge.

(And I have finally figured out that the thing in my right hand is a fork, not an iPhone plug.)

