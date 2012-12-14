Why Android Phones, And Not The iPhone, Will Capture The Business Market

There was time, not so long ago, when the innovative RIM device dominated the business market, but in today’s mobile-drive world, the Blackberry is being pushed out by more advanced smartphones.



The Financial Times recently switched their emailing system to Gmail, and managing director Rob Grimshaw gave up his Blackberry for an Android device that let him seamlessly transition his workflow.

During our IGNITION 2012 conference, Grimshaw explained why switching to a Google-powered phone has convinced him that Google is well positioned to take over the business market that Blackberry once held.

“Google are placing themselves very well within the business market because the combination of the email services and the Android devices is really very powerful and it’s perhaps something that Apple doesn’t have to the same extent.”

He goes on to explain how this impacts the mobile market for publishers:

