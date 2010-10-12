The Financial Times' iPad App Has Made $1.6 Million In Ad Revenue Since May

Photo: paidContent

The Financial Times launched its iPad app back in May.Since then, more than 400,000 subscribers have signed on and it’s generated more than 1 million British pounds (or about $1.6 million), in ad revenue, The Guardian reports.



The FT’s deputy chief executive told The Guardian that traditional print revenue now only accounts for 40% of the paper’s overall revenue: “My job is to make the FT brand sweat … Print [advertising] isn’t dead but media owners are just having to find new ways to put [different models] together.”

As of June, FT competitor The Wall Street Journal had made about $2.4 million in ad revenue from its iPad app, which launched in March.

