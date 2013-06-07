The Soaring Financial Success Of 'Superman' [Infographic]

“Man of Steel” is out next week in theatres, but he’s been around since the ’30s. To get prepped for the film, quiz yourself on how much you know about Superman. One of his more recent comics, “The Death of Superman” in 1992, brought in $30 million. The most recent Superman reboot, 2005’s “Superman Returns,” was one of the most expensive films ever made. Check out the below chart from FinancesOnline.com.

Courtesy of: Online Finance News by Financesonline.com

