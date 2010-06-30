The Financial Reform Mess Looks Solved, While GOP Complaints Still Sound Absurd

Photo: House.gov

So the whole Scott Brown issue is solved. The House-Senate conference reconvened yesterday evening, and scrapped the $19 billion in bank fees that were to have paid for the bill’s enforcement, and instead came up with the money by shortening TARP and counting that as savings.The whole thing’s a bit of a joke, just like all government accounting.



But the GOP is still making a fuss about even this.

Now, mind you, we’ve got no problem with them opposing the bill. The whole thing will likely do anything, and it certainly won’t prevent another financial crisis, nor will it do anything about too big to fail.

But if it’s going to exist, it’s got to be paid for somehow.

Hence this from the FT is just absurd, regarding the move to pay for the program by the early-elimination of TARP:

“This is the kind of accounting that would make Bernie Madoff blush,” said Jeb Hensarling, a Republican representative from Texas. “It’s still a tax.”

Again, it’s fine to oppose the bill, but this freakout over how it’s going to be paid for just smacks of distraction, bad faith, and weak attempt at playing a losing hand.

