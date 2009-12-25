The '08-'09 Financial Crisis: In T-Shirts

One of the more tangible expressions of populist rage at Wall Street and Washington over the financial crisis is on t-shirts and other collectibles.

Angry, snarky designs came fast and furious in 2009, going after Goldman Sachs, the financial industry bailout, President Obama’s economic policies, and many more.

CafePress, a website that sells t-shirts and other memorabilia created by millions of users, got hundreds of thousands of economic related creations.

There were bailout designs on 143,000 products; Wall Street got poked fun of on 114,000; and recession themes made 85,600 items.

Even TARP jokes found their way to 5,360 products.

So which were the best selling financial shirts, bags and bumper stickers of the year? We’ve got ’em here, counting down to the most popular.

The most popular financial memorabilia of 2009>>>

