Final Hour: The Bulls Smell Victory

As we approach the 4:00 PM finish line, it looking like the Bulls will pull off a win for today.
The Dow is up 105 points to 10,172, with the NASDAQ and S&P up 20 points and 12 points, respectively.
The energy sector is seeing nice gains today, along with tech and banking.
Commodities are enjoying a rally as well. Gold is killing it, now up to $1106, up $23. Silver is up 3% to $16.68.
Crude oil is trading at $74.72, up 2.5%.
