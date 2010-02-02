Final Hour: The Bulls Smell Victory

As we approach the 4:00 PM finish line, it looking like the Bulls will pull off a win for today.

The Dow is up 105 points to 10,172, with the NASDAQ and S&P up 20 points and 12 points, respectively.

The energy sector is seeing nice gains today, along with tech and banking.

Commodities are enjoying a rally as well. Gold is killing it, now up to $1106, up $23. Silver is up 3% to $16.68.

Crude oil is trading at $74.72, up 2.5%.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.