The Final Cut: Bartz Leaves Yahoo's Board Of Directors

Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, who the company fired last Tuesday, has also left the board of directors.



Bartz gave a scathing interview to Fortune last Thursday¬† in which she called the board “doofuses” and “the worst board in the country.” But she also said that she planned to remain on Yahoo’s board.

Apparently Yahoo had a different idea. The company sent the following statement to the press today:

On September 9, 2011, Carol Bartz resigned from the Board of Directors of Yahoo! Inc. effective immediately.

Bartz is in line to receive $10 million in severance pay — as long as the board is OK with her name-calling. Her termination contract apparently included a non-disparagement clause, so the board might be in its rights to keep the money back.

