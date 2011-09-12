The Final Cut: Bartz Leaves Yahoo's Board Of Directors

Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, who the company fired last Tuesday, has also left the board of directors.



Bartz gave a scathing interview to Fortune last Thursday in which she called the board “doofuses” and “the worst board in the country.” But she also said that she planned to remain on Yahoo’s board.

Apparently Yahoo had a different idea. The company sent the following statement to the press today:

On September 9, 2011, Carol Bartz resigned from the Board of Directors of Yahoo! Inc. effective immediately.

Bartz is in line to receive $10 million in severance pay — as long as the board is OK with her name-calling. Her termination contract apparently included a non-disparagement clause, so the board might be in its rights to keep the money back.

