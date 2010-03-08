The Final Countdown: Obamacare Now Has 10 Days To Live Or Die

The great healthcare debate is almost over.



The White House has said it wants a vote by March 18, which means that as of today there are exactly 10 days left. By the end of this week, there’s a good chance we’ll know whether the decrepit US healthcare system is about to go a radical overhaul, or whether the status quo will remain.

As The Hill notes, March 18 is the eve of the NCAA tournament, and it’s also when Obama will leave on an overseas trip, so the thinking is that if there’s no deal by then, the whole thing is shot, lost to a President that’s not around, and a basketball tournament that will suck any bit of spare attention from this wonky subject.

Set your stopwatches.

