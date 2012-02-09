The Fight Between Google And Microsoft Is Getting Ugly And Public

Photo: original: Marshall Astor via Flickr

Google and Microsoft have never been best friends, but their battles used to be fought behind closed doors, in board rooms and strategy planning sessions.Not anymore.



In the last year or so, the companies have taken to fighting in public on issues ranging from patents to stealing search results.

Most recently, Microsoft took out full page ads criticising Google’s new privacy policy, which spurred Google to write an angry blog post debunking some of Microsoft’s “myths.”

But the real question is: who’s winning? (Other than the tech press, who loves writing about this stuff.)

We decided to run a tally….

