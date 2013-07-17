The First Trailer For WikiLeaks' Movie 'The Fifth Estate' Is Here

DreamWorks Pictures has released the first trailer for WikiLeaks movie “The Fifth Estate.”



“Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch plays WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, and Laura Linney.

Here’s the plot synopsis from DreamWorks:

“THE FIFTH ESTATE reveals the quest to expose the deceptions and corruptions of power that turned an Internet upstart into the 21st century’s most fiercely debated organisation. The story begins as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg (Daniel Brühl) team up to become underground watchdogs of the privileged and powerful. On a shoestring, they create a platform that allows whistleblowers to anonymously leak covert data, shining a light on the dark recesses of government secrets and corporate crimes. Soon, they are breaking more hard news than the world’s most legendary media organisations combined. But when Assange and Berg gain access to the biggest trove of confidential intelligence documents in U.S. history, they battle each other and a defining question of our time: what are the costs of keeping secrets in a free society—and what are the costs of exposing them?”

“The Fifth Estate” opens in theatres October 18.

Here are a few new photos from the film:

