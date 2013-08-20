Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Just Like WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange In New Movie Poster

DreamWorks Pictures has released the first official poster for its WikiLeaks’ movie “The Fifth Estate.”

The film will follow the news-leaking website from its creation with Benedict Cumberbatch playing founder founder Julian Assange.

The resemblance between the two is striking.

“The Fifth Estate” is in theatres October 18.

Here’s Assange:

WikiLeaks wasn’t happy when the first trailer for the film debuted in July.

“The Fifth Estate” trailer has just been released. Don’t be fooled. It implies we gave Iran nukes and killed 2,000 http://t.co/9xs1f0T8il

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 17, 2013

According to Cumberbatch, Assange has also expressed his displeasure with the actor playing him in the film.

Watch the trailer here.

