Benedict Cumberbatch Looks Just Like WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange In New Movie Poster

DreamWorks Pictures has released the first official poster for its WikiLeaks’ movie “The Fifth Estate.”

The film will follow the news-leaking website from its creation with Benedict Cumberbatch playing founder founder Julian Assange.

The resemblance between the two is striking.

“The Fifth Estate” is in theatres October 18.

The fifth estate poster benedict cumberbatch wikileaks movieDisney / DreamWorks Pictures

Here’s Assange:

Julian assangeREUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WikiLeaks wasn’t happy when the first trailer for the film debuted in July.

According to Cumberbatch, Assange has also expressed his displeasure with the actor playing him in the film.

