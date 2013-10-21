Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Save WikiLeaks Movie 'The Fifth Estate' From Bombing At Theatres

Disney / DreamWorks ‘The Fifth Estate’ bombed opening weekend taking in less than $US2 million.

Disney and DreamWorks’ WikiLeaks movie “

The Fifth Estate” bombed at the box office this weekend.

The film, which cost an estimated $US28 million to make, barely made the top 10 earning $US1.7 million in ticket sales opening weekend.

Before the film’s release, WikiLeaks leaked a script of the film and a long 4,000-word memo tearing apart the film.

None of this weekend’s newcomers fared impressively. “Escape Plan” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone brought in $US9.8 million while the new “Carrie” film earned $US17 million.

Of recent box-office bombs, the performance of “The Fifth Estate” was far below others.

“Machete Kills” debuted to $US3.8 million last week, while Justin Timberlake and Ben Affleck’s “Runner, Runner” made $US7.7 million the first weekend of October.

