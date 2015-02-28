The Ferrari FF is a glorious insight into Ferrari's future -- and a joy to drive in the snow

Ferrari. All about very fast, very sexy, very Italian, and very red cars, right? Of course, but for its entire history, Ferrari has been devoted to a single, very pure idea: We create race cars for the road. Sure, there have been some offbeat experiments and cars designed to appeal to a broader audience. But of late the track has guided the brand.

However, in the luxury car business these days, you need to build something other than two-door sports cars with giant engines. You need to build an SUV. And in the Ferrari FF, we get a sneak preview of what the good people in Maranello think a Ferrari SUV should be. I spent a few days with Ferrari’s first all-wheel drive car, a $US375,000 example in silverstone grey. Let just say I’m not sure why you would want an upscale truck if you could have one of these. But read on …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.