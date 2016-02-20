The Ferrari apparently owned by the real 'Wolf of Wall Street' is up for sale

William Fierman
A white 1991 Ferrari Testarossa once owned by the real “Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort, is now up for sale by its Monaco-based owner.

To prove its heritage, the owner claims Belfort’s signature can be found on the original warranty book and on supply invoices.

The car also comes with a set of matching luggage, in which the current owner claims to have found a $50 bill.

The car, made famous in Martin Scorsese’s epic film about Belfort’s exploits, is in excellent condition and indicates only 8,000 miles.

Fortunately — as the owner points out — it fared better than Belfort’s Lamborghini Countach, which had a few unscheduled meetings with a variety of other objects at the hands of a Quaalude-infused Jordan Belfort.

While the price is not listed, Testarossa’s are currently fetching about $150,000-$215,000 at action, according to recent results at RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Company auctions.

It is also hard to gauge weather Mr. Belfort’s particular reputation will help boost the value of this Testarossa.

