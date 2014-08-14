Here's The Startling Ferguson Cover Of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Protests over the police shooting of an unarmed teenager reached a boiling point in Ferguson, Missouri, on Wednesday night.

Two reporters and an alderman were arrested, and the police were armed with tear gas, rubber bullets, and armoured vehicles as they attempted to control protests that they said were no longer peaceful.

Thursday’s front page of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch conveys the intensity of the clashes:

Residents of the St. Louis suburb are angered over the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was apparently unarmed when police shot him on Saturday.

