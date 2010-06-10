FTC Launching Investigation Into Apple's New Mobile-Ad Policy

The U.S. government is going to take a look at Apple’s new developers agreement and see if laws are being broken, the FT reports.



Apple says Google can advertise all it wants on the iPhone, it just can’t gather data on the users. Without that data, Google says it’s crippled because it can’t target ads.

It seems unlikely the government will defend Google’s right to collect information on iPhone owners.

Plus, Apple is allowing other ad networks on the iPhone, so long as they’re independent. Does the government want to be in the business of getting Google’s ad network into the iPhone? We doubt it.

Despite all this, it’s good for the FTC to look at Apple. If it took months to look at Google’s AdMob deal, it shouldn’t just give Apple a pass.

