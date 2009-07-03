The Fed's Plunge Protection Team Takes An Early 4th Of July

It just keeps getting worse and worse out there. With all the indices off over 2% and the S&P 500 barely clinging to 900, today’s market could wreck someone’s 4th of July weekend.



What’s causing the drop? Ostensibly it was the punk unemployment report, but bad news hasn’t slowed this market in the past. We’re guessing Ben Bernanke’s secret Plunge Protection Team decided to take an early weekend. Hopefully they’ll work double time on Monday to make up for the error.

