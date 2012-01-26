The Fed's New Interest Rate Projections Are Out!

Markets are rallying and gold is spiking, right after the Federal Reserve released the long-term interest rate projections of its Governing Board members.



We’re reading through the release right now. Here are the points that initially struck us:

Eleven of 17 Fed officials see the main rate above 0.25% in 2014. That means six still predict that it will be at this exceptionally low level.

FOMC is not setting a long-run goal for unemployment in this release.

Most members see monetary policy firming by 2014, with only three thinking it should tighten in 2012.

Two members don’t see FOMC hiking rates until 2016.

Here’s a chart showing projections from all members of the Governing Board:

Photo: Federal Reserve

Read the full release here (pdf).

