The Feds Just Seized Another Bitcoin Site

The domain of Bitcoin exchange wm-centre has been shut down by the government (as first observed by BitcoinByte and FT’s Stephen Foley).



Here’s what you’ll see right now if you go to http://www.wm-centre.com/index.html:

We’re waiting for a statement from the Southern District of New York.

This comes on the heels of the feds shutting down Liberty Reserve, the charges against which contained language seemingly directed at all other digital currencies, including Bitcoin.

