The Federal Government Has Confirmed It Handed 41 Asylum-Seekers Back To Sri Lanka

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the Federal Government handed 41 asylum-seekers over to Sri Lankan authorities.

The asylum-seekers were intercepted late last month near the Cocos Islands.

According to the statement, the people on board were “safe and accounted for” and the boat was not in distress.

Human rights advocates claimed on Saturday that at least 11 of those handed back to Sri Lankan authorities had been tortured by intelligence services and had genuine refugee claims.

The fate of another boat carrying 153 refugees is still unclear.

