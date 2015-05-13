The federal government is paying $250,000 for - wait for it - a flag pole

The wizz-bang flag pole in all it’s glory. Photo: Bathurst Regional Council.

The winner for this year’s most ridiculous budget measure goes to – a $250,000 flag post for Bathurst.

Actually its $700,000 all up, but the federal government thought they should pitch in a little too.

The money, allocated in the budget, will go to the Bathurst Regional Council for its Bathurst 200 Commemorative Flagstaff Project, as it celebrates 200 years since Bathurst was proclaimed a town by governor Lachlan Macquarie.

Macquarie’s Flag Staff has been erect at the site where the governor made the proclamation on May 7, 1815.

Warren Truss speaking at the opening of Macquarie’s Flag Staff. Photo: supplied.

The funding is also expected to be invested in the “innovative viewing platform and multipurpose facility” at the site of the flag staff.

There for the opening of the site last week was NSW governor David Hurley, deputy prime minister Warren Truss and Bathurst mayor Gary Rush.

The remaining funding for the project is expected to be provided by the Bathurst Regional Council and community contributions.

