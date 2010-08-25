The Fed Is Officially Botching It

Think all the criticism of the Fed is too much?



It could be, but we like Mike O’Rourke of BTIG’s latest comments regarding the Fed, and the errors it’s made of late:

In the two weeks since the August 10th FOMC meeting, the S&P 500 has dropped over 6%, erasing much of the rebound rally that occurred in July. The dynamics behind the selloff are interesting. The Fed started the month of August botching its message by leaking the policy shift to the WSJ. In relinquishing control of its message, the Fed has created greater uncertainty in an investment environment with a fragile psyche. We are not against uncertainty. As a matter of fact, we like it. It keeps investors honest and forces them to remain committed. We are also not against the Fed injecting uncertainty, and we actually believe it is something they should do to keep a strong economy in check, but the key word here is “strong.” Uncertainty is a great tool to help prevent asset bubbles from forming. Creating uncertainty in Equities has created certainty in Treasuries, which is likely an unintended consequence of the Fed action, and that is interesting. There are many who are defending Treasuries, asserting they are not in a bubble due to the weak economy and deflation. As we just noted, the Fed fuelled that momentum has fuelled that momentum with both its figurative and literal actions. One of the key traits for a bubble to form is that it must be rooted in a perceived fundamental truth, and the bond market is being handed many of those these days.

Despite our affinity for uncertainty creating a healthy investment environment, it is obvious to us and most other market participants that the Fed has made a notable mistake since the one thing we are lacking is a strong economy. Since this Fed meeting, and even prior to it, there have been very few, if any, economic data points to break in favour of the Fed’s outlook. As a result, the way the situation has played out appears as if the Fed is out of touch with the economy. For example, just a month ago when Chairman Bernanke provided his Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to Congress, he stated “Most FOMC participants expect real GDP growth of 3 to 3-1/2 per cent in 2010, and roughly 3-1/2 to 4-1/2 per cent in 2011 and 2012.” As we know, Q1 GDP was 3.7%, and the expectation is that Q2 GDP will be revised down to 1.4% Friday morning. It is obvious the Chairman needs to see a strong second half in order to meet the low end of the 2010 forecast he provided only weeks ago. Friday morning will be the Fed Chairman’s opportunity to set the record straight when he gives a 10 am speech at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, “The Economic Outlook and the Federal Reserve’s Policy Response.” For this speech the explanation that “the market misinterpreted the FOMC” simply will not cut it. The Fed has to provide clear guidance on where they see the economy going, and one that is consistent with the economic data being reported or Chairman Bernanke runs the risk of being caught in a “subprime is contained” situation in the eyes of the market.

At the worst possible time, the Fed is making investors more uncertain.

