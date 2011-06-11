PHEW: The Fed Signals It Will Lower The Capital Surcharge On Big Banks

Originally the capital surcharge was going to be higher (around 3%), but now it’s looking like it’s going to be 2.0% to 2.5%, according to what Steve Liesman just said on CNBC.



The concrete numbers will be announced soon at Basel, but the news is: the Fed is backing off a bit on the capital surcharge.

CNBC is asking, is this a reaction to bankers who feel like regulators haven’t even studied the effects of the new regulations, like surcharges?

The market is coming back a bit, perhaps because of the announcement.

Bank stocks also came back a bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.