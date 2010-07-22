The Fed Charts That Show The True Nightmare Of Our Economy

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke spoke to members of the Senate today on the reality of our economy.



He denied being “out of bullets,” but the reality is that he is facing up to an extraordinary combination of deflation, unemployment, and sovereign debt woe.

To fully understand that horror, check out the Fed’s charts describing our reality.

