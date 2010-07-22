The Fed Charts That Show The True Nightmare Of Our Economy

Gregory White
bernankemad

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke spoke to members of the Senate today on the reality of our economy.

He denied being “out of bullets,” but the reality is that he is facing up to an extraordinary combination of deflation, unemployment, and sovereign debt woe.

To fully understand that horror, check out the Fed’s charts describing our reality.

Mortgage delinquencies remain high

Source: Federal Reserve

And commercial real estate is no different

Source: Federal Reserve

Starts are still at near bottom

Source: Federal Reserve

Interest rates on mortgages may remain low

Source: Federal Reserve

But prices are not rising dramatically

Source: Federal Reserve

Banks are still not lending

Source: Federal Reserve

Even though banks are loosening their standards

Source: Federal Reserve

Loans are not a large part of business financing

Source: Federal Reserve

And another source of credit, the asset backed market, has dried up too

Source: Federal Reserve

This is not just a big business problem

Source: Federal Reserve

Unemployment remains at dramatic highs

Source: Federal Reserve

And while output per hour has seen increases

Source: Federal Reserve

Compensation remains low

Source: Federal Reserve

And consumer sentiment remains low

Source: Federal Reserve

So people are saving, rather than spending

Source: Federal Reserve

And the government is the only one filling that gap

Source: Federal Reserve

But the debt is rising

Source: Federal Reserve

And expenditures are increasing

Source: Federal Reserve

Don't miss...

Top Goldman economist points to a second half slowdown >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.