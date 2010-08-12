Why The Fed Can't Solve The Structural Problems In The U.S.

Folker Hellmeyer, chief analyst of Bremer Landesbank, spoke to CNBC this morning about the impact of the Fed’s actions and what the Fed can’t solve.



0:25 Things are not as bad as they seem, and I’m positive on the Fed’s moves

1:00 The fed is using tactics for a cyclical downturn, but there are serious structural problems which they can’t deal with

2:15 One of the structural problems is capital investment in the U.S., but that takes time. Agrees that the U.S. is going to have a constant flow of stimulus for some time.





