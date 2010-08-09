The Fed And The Bank Of Japan Both Facing Huge Decisions

The economic calendar is light this week, so the spotlight turns to two central banks facing huge decisions: The Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, which face similar (though not quite the same) decisions.



Bernanke’s Fed meets Tuesday, and the issues are well known. What should the Fed regarding the recent softness in US economic data? Should it hold pat, change its policy, or change its language? Everyone has an opinion or a guess.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan faces its own pressure to return to quantitative easing, as the yen flirts with a 15-year high, pressuring the country’s exporters. The current thinking is that the BoJ won’t intervene just yet, but that’s guesswork. The WSJ’s Japan Real Time blog had a good discussion last week of what to watch for (gist: listen to finance minister Yoshihiko Noda, and nobody else).

But with both the Fed and the BoJ the most likely next move is to loosen, not tighten.

The euro’s recent surge seems less and less surprising.

Photo: Google Finance

