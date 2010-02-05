DOW BREAKS BELOW 10,000

The Dow plunged below 10,000 today, and at 4:00 PM it was at around 9999.84.
But same late ticks appear to have put it over the top.
The NASDAQ: Down 2.75% to 2130 after a 59 point loss.
The S&P 2.75% as well, dropping 30 points to close at 1066.
Crude oil took an enormous haircut of 5.26%, falling to $72.93 a barrel amid the turmoil.
Gold lost $50 to plummet to $1063 an ounce. Silver los nearly 6%, falling to $15.36 an ounce.
Why did everything go sour?
The great sovereign debt freakout of 2010 officially started >
