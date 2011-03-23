The FDA Just Halted Fresh Food Imports From Nuke-Affected Parts Of Japan

The FDA just banned the U.S. from importing fresh food from nuke-affected parts Japan, according to ABC news.
Specifically, four affected prefectures won’t be able to send any of the following foods into the U.S.:
- Milk
- Vegetables
- Fruit
The FDA has been saying that generally there are no risks, but fears are obviously growing.
Japan has also ringfenced that region.
