The FCC's Strict Rules Are Strangling TV

From the WSJ:Recently named FCC “Scholar in Residence,” Duke University’s Stuart Benjamin, has been trying to live down an academic article in which he proposed that the FCC simply strangle the old-style broadcasters with rules until they quit the business and surrender their spectrum. Well, kidding or not, the FCC is doing exactly that.
Ask the media bankers and investors at a recent FCC roundtable. To a man and woman, they said the FCC’s stringent ownership rules have only cut broadcasters off from the capital to remake their businesses for the digital age.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.