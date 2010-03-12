The FCC's Strict Rules Are Strangling TV

From the WSJ:Recently named FCC “Scholar in Residence,” Duke University’s Stuart Benjamin, has been trying to live down an academic article in which he proposed that the FCC simply strangle the old-style broadcasters with rules until they quit the business and surrender their spectrum. Well, kidding or not, the FCC is doing exactly that.

Ask the media bankers and investors at a recent FCC roundtable. To a man and woman, they said the FCC’s stringent ownership rules have only cut broadcasters off from the capital to remake their businesses for the digital age.

Read more at the WSJ>

