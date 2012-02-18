The FCC Wants Telemarketers To Get Your Permission To Interrupt Dinner

Photo: Flickr/thenestor

Step aside, FTC. Telemarketers have another regulator hot on their heels.The FCC just approved new rules that will make it even more difficult for company-hired robocallers to harass consumers at home.



There’s no registry to sign up for this time around. Under the FCC’s rules, telemarketers will need written permission from residential subscribers before they can start pumping out automated phone calls. (Hopefully, it’ll end scams like this.)

And it gets better: they’ll have to include an opt-out option during the call to allow users to block further messages. They’ve also eliminated the exemption that made it OK for companies to call as long as the receiver had done business with them in the past.

This is bigger than the Do Not Call registry ever could have been, as the FCC oversees markets outside the that agency’s limited jurisdiction. That includes common carriers, rail lines, insurance companies, banks and other financial intuitions, and intra-state telemarketers.

Per the Better Business Bureau, the new rules won’t apply to “tax-exempt non-profit organisations, for political purposes and for other noncommercial purposes, including those that deliver purely informational messages.”

Don’t get too excited just yet, though.

The rules still have to be approved by the higher-ups at the Office of Management and Budget and then businesses will have a whole year to make sure they’re in compliance.

For now, the Do Not Call list is where you need to be if you want to limit your chances of getting harassing phone calls. Sign up here.

Now see 12 of the hottest scams you should watch out for >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.