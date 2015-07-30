The FBI released a cringeworthy video about economic espionage

LatinContent WO/Getty The FBI’s attempt to show the dangers of economic espionage is terrifyingly funny.

Economic espionage is a pretty serious issue.

According to the FBI, in 2015 there have already been two serious incidents where criminals came disturbingly close to stealing multimillion dollar US technologies. Specifically, according to the FBI:

In May 2015, two Chinese professors were charged with economic espionage for their suspected roles in a “long-running effort to obtain US trade secrets for the benefit of universities and companies controlled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”

In January 2015, a “highly-skilled computer science engineer” was arrested for his alleged part in an operation designed to steal sensitive trade secrets from two of his former employers ― a trading firm in New Jersey and a Chicago-based financial firm. The FBI estimates the crime could have cost the victims $US12.2 million.

Clearly feeling the close calls aren’t enough to get businesses and workers aware of the threat, the FBI made a movie detailing the danger of economic espionage, titled “The Company Man: Protecting America’s Secrets.”

Having sat through all 36 minutes of it, we at Business Insider can confirm the movie is as painful to watch as you’d expect, though its message is pretty important.

To ensure you don’t have to watch the movie to soak in its wisdom, we’ve created a cliff notes of The Company Man in GIF form.

Kicking off, here's our hero Robert. He's an engineer for Iowa-based glass and insulation company RIS. RAW Embed Robert's a happy man with a decent job. But there's trouble brewing as some suspect that people from China want to use the technology he helped develop at RIS RAW Embed But his company won't play ball RAW Embed So they decide theft is the way to go -- problem is, they're not very good at it... RAW Embed Really not very good at it... RAW Embed So they decide to go with bribery instead and offer Robert cash for secrets RAW Embed Naturally, Robert is pretty tempted RAW Embed A temptation shared by his wife RAW Embed But eventually he decides to come clean to his boss about the offer RAW Embed Cue the arrival of the good guys RAW Embed Who come up with this foolproof plan for a sting operation RAW Embed Which, of course, goes off without a hitch RAW Embed Making Robert a hero -- even his daughter seems impressed RAW Embed And of course Robert gets a suitable reward RAW Embed Job done, cue the credits RAW Embed

