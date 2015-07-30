The FBI released a cringeworthy video about economic espionage

FBI costumesLatinContent WO/GettyThe FBI’s attempt to show the dangers of economic espionage is terrifyingly funny.

Economic espionage is a pretty serious issue.

According to the FBI, in 2015 there have already been two serious incidents where criminals came disturbingly close to stealing multimillion dollar US technologies. Specifically, according to the FBI:

Clearly feeling the close calls aren’t enough to get businesses and workers aware of the threat, the FBI made a movie detailing the danger of economic espionage, titled “The Company Man: Protecting America’s Secrets.”

Having sat through all 36 minutes of it, we at Business Insider can confirm the movie is as painful to watch as you’d expect, though its message is pretty important.

To ensure you don’t have to watch the movie to soak in its wisdom, we’ve created a cliff notes of The Company Man in GIF form.

Kicking off, here's our hero Robert. He's an engineer for Iowa-based glass and insulation company RIS.

Robert's a happy man with a decent job. But there's trouble brewing as some suspect that people from China want to use the technology he helped develop at RIS

But his company won't play ball

So they decide theft is the way to go -- problem is, they're not very good at it...

Really not very good at it...

So they decide to go with bribery instead and offer Robert cash for secrets

Naturally, Robert is pretty tempted

A temptation shared by his wife

But eventually he decides to come clean to his boss about the offer

Cue the arrival of the good guys

Who come up with this foolproof plan for a sting operation

Which, of course, goes off without a hitch

Making Robert a hero -- even his daughter seems impressed

And of course Robert gets a suitable reward

Job done, cue the credits

