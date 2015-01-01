The FBI Warns That The Sony Hackers Have Returned And Could Hack More Companies

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Michael Lynton and Amy Pascal were two of the Sony executives targeted.

Guardians Of Peace, the hacker group that attacked Sony Pictures, has resurfaced, reportedly threatening a news organisation.

The Intercept has published an FBI bulletin that claims the Guardians of Peace have found a new target, and may go on to attack other companies “in the near future.”

FBI bulletins are sent out to warn companies about possible threats that they could face. The bulletin publishes by The Intercept doesn’t actually name Sony, instead assigning it a codeword. But the bulletin does make it clear that the hackers have moved on to threaten a news organisation.

The last we heard from the hackers was on December 20 when they posted a message on PasteBin mocking the FBI’s investigation, branding the agency “idiots” in a YouTube video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The FBI referenced the “idiot” post, but the Dec. 24 bulletin also says that the hackers have posted further threats targeted at a news organisation. The bulletin doesn’t name a news organisation, but an archived PasteBin post found by journalist Matthew Keys shows a threat issued by Guardians of Peace against CNN.

Here’s the Sony hackers’ threat against CNN:

By GOP The result of investigation by CNN is so excellent that you might have seen what we were doing with your own eyes. We congratulate you success. CNN is the BEST in the world. You will find the gift for CNN at the following address. Enjoy! P.S. You have 24 hours to give us the Wolf.

That message is incredibly similar to the message posted by Guardians of Peace addressing the FBI, except with the addition of the last line asking CNN to give them “the Wolf.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.