The FBI Wanted Its People To Understand Twitter And This Is What Happened

The FBI has created an unintentionally hilarious 83-page dictionary of Twitter slang. The FBI tells agents that the document is intended to help “in your work or for keeping up with your children and/or grandchildren.”

The document was released as part of a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request on the website MuckRock.

Not that it’s a bad idea, or even an original one. There are already a bunch of Twitter slang sites on the internet. But, in FBI style, this list is particularly comprehensive, having nearly 2,800 entries including such goodies as:

A3: anytime, anywhere, anyplace BTDGTGTTSAWIO: Been there, done that, got the T-shirt and wore it out DILLIGAD: Do I look like I give a darn? HAY: How Are You? ZUP: What’s up?

As CNET’s Ian Sherr points out, this is the second time this month that the intersection of the U.S. government and Twitter made us laugh.

On June 6, the CIA joined Twitter, cracking up the Internet with the best possible first tweet:

