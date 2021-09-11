The FBI released a 16-page declassified 9/11 document

The Twin Towers up in smoke on September 11, 2001. Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Last month, President Biden said the Justice Department would review declassifying 9/11 investigation documents.

One of those documents was released Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The investigation was on the Saudi Arabian government’s involvement in the attacks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a partially redacted 16-page declassified 9/11 document on Saturday night.

Last month, President Joe Biden said the Justice Department would review classified FBI documents on the 9/11 investigation and the alleged role of Saudi Arabia’s government in the attacks.

The document released on Saturday was declassified on the 20th anniversary of the attack and is from 2016.

The released document had multiple witness testimonies and showed several connections between two of the hijackers and Saudi associates, but did not find any evidence that the Saudi government was involved in the attacks.

It said the FBI suspected Omar al-Bayoumi, a Saudi student in Los Angeles, of being a Saudi intelligence agent that was involved in giving two hijackers – Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar – help with travel, lodging, and money.

Fifteen of the 19 men who hijacked four airplanes on 9/11 were Saudi Arabian.

The Saudi government has repeatedly denied playing any role in the attacks. In a statement on Wednesday, the Saudi Embassy said it welcomed the declassification of the documents.

“As the administrations of the past four US presidents have attested, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has unwaveringly condemned and denounced the deplorable crimes that took place against the United States, its close ally and partner,” the statement said.

9/11 Families United said the report made revelations “implicating numerous Saudi government officials, in a coordinated effort to mobilize an essential support network for the first arriving 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar.”

“Twenty years ago today they murdered our loved ones and inflicted immeasurable pain and suffering on our lives,” said Terry Strada of 9/11 Families United, whose husband, Tom, was killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11. “Now the Saudis’ secrets are exposed and it is well past time for the Kingdom to own up to its officials’ roles in murdering thousands on American soil.”