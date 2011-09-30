The FBI Raided A Pennsylvania Boeing Plant Arresting Dozens Of Employees

Photo: Boeing

The FBI stormed the Ridley Park, Pa. Boeing plant Thursday morning arresting dozens of people allegedly involved in a prescription drug ring.FOX News Philadelphia reports at least three-dozen people have been arrested including current employees, former workers, and outside persons.



The Ridley Park plant manufactures the military CH-47 Chinook helicopter and parts of the V-22 Osprey.

Federal prosecutors will have the individuals in federal court Thursday afternoon for arraignment, at which time the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold a joint press conference discussing the investigation.

Those arrested are charged with being involved in a large prescription drug-selling ring based out of the plant and includes workers from the production line and administrative offices.

