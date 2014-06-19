The FBI Catalogues Thousands Of Silly Acronyms Used On Twitter

Turns out the FBI is interested in the nonsense we’re all tweeting about.

Thanks to Jason Mathers of MuckRock, we now know that the FBI actually has a document that lists 2,800 common acronyms that are used on Twitter. Mathers requested the document in January using the Freedom of Information Act, and the FBI shared the document on June 13.

The document is 83 pages long and lists the expected BRB and LOL alongside some bizarre acronyms like WYLABOCTGWTR, or Would you like a bowl of cream to go with that remark?, and IAWTCSM, I agree with this comment so much.

Here are a few more of the ridiculous acronyms the FBI thinks we use:

