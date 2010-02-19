The FBI Just Shut Down Tax Protest Terrorist Joe Stack's Website

Photo: AP

Update: The FBI says it does not take down such sites.–



It’s a good thing we grabbed the insane manifesto of Joe Stack, the guy who flew his plane into a seven story building in Austin, Texas.

Because the website is now down.

“This website has been taken offline due to the sensitive nature of the events that transpired in Texas this morning and in compliance with a request from the FBI,” T35 Hosting explains.

While it seems reasonable for T35 to comply with the FBI request, we cannot help but wonder what the purpose of taking the site down might be. Is the FBI worried it might inspire copycat attacks?

