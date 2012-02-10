1991 FBI Report On Steve Jobs: 'Several Individuals Questioned Mr. Jobs' Honesty'

The FBI just released its background check on Steve Jobs.



The background check was done because Jobs was being considered for the President’s Export Council.

It’s 191 pages long! We’re reading through it now and have embedded it here. Most of the names in it are blocked out, making it a bit hard to read.

However, the high level summary is entertaining. The report suggests Jobs didn’t want to meet with investigators, saying he told them he was busy for three weeks, and wouldn’t even sit down for an hour to talk. It also says, “Several individuals questioned Mr. Jobs’ honesty stating that Jobs will twist the truth and distort reality in order to achieve his goals.”

Other highlights (ACI seems to be short for Apple Computer Incorporated):

“Based on the background information furnished by Mr. Jobs, he has no close relatives residing in communist-controlled countries.”

“[REDACTED] at ACI, stated that during the late 1960s and 1970s, Mr. Jobs may have experimented with illegal drugs, having come from that generation. [REDACTED] could not provide any further details concerning this matter. However, [REDACTED] is unaware of any current drug use by Mr. Jobs.”

“[REDACTED] advised he is no longer friends with Mr. Jobs. He feels bitter towards and alienated by Mr. Jobs based up his association with Mr. Jobs at ACI. He charactarized (sic) Mr. Jobs as an honesty (sic) and trustworthy individual; however, his moral character is questionable.”

“Mr. Jobs alienated a lot of people at ACI as a result of his ambition.”

“Two individuals, who were acquainted with Mr. Jobs while they were employed at ACI, offered favourable comments concerning Mr. Jobs. They stated that he is strongwilled, stubborn, hardworking and driven, which they believe is why he is so successful. They further stated, however, that Mr. Jobs posses (sic) integrity as long as he gets his way; however, they did not elaborate on this.”

Steve Jobs FBI



