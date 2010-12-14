The FBI Is Now Involved In The Gawker Hacking Case

Gawker’s big hacking debacle has just gotten more serious.



The New York Post reports the FBI is looking into what happened. The Feds will be meeting with Gawker boss Nick Denton on Tuesday.

There’s no word on why the FBI was involved.

Some of the passwords and emails that were revealed may have been government accounts, so there’s that possibility.

