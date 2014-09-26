The FBI Believe They Have Uncovered The Identity Of The Infamous ISIS Executioner

Screenshot – abcnews.go.com



United States FBI Director James Comey has revealed that the Agency has uncovered the identity of the black clad, masked ISIS operative who has featured in the murder of hostages recently posted on social media.

Comey did not reveal the name of the man, who has become known as ‘Jihadi John’ but said “I believe that we have identified him, I’m not going to tell you who I believe it is”.

The UK Telegraph reports Corney said capturing the man was a high priority. “We will do and expend the effort that I think the American people would want us to and expect us to,” he said.

More to follow as details emerge.

